Romford murder mystery book on trail of area's stories

12:00 17 December 2016

Peter Larner's new book Deathbed Betrayal

Peter Larner's new book Deathbed Betrayal

Peter Larner

An author and keen historian, who recently published his 11th novel, finds his inspiration in the stories and people of Havering.

Peter Larner, of Dart Close, Upminster, has lived in the area for 30 years and has made east London and Essex his breeding grounds for characters, stories, plots and twists.

His last novel Deathbed Betrayal, a contemporary thriller and the sequel to Deathbed Confessions, tells the latest adventures of investigative reporter Jack Daly.

Described by Peter as “an amateur sleuth”, Jack notices things that other people don’t.

The story, the fifth in the Jack Daly series, starts in a Romford betting shop, where a man is murdered and there are no witnesses.

The police think the victim was a paedophile and this was a revenge killing. But the daughter of the victim comes to Jack Daly and asks him to prove her father was not a paedophile and that there are other reasons for his murder.

Peter told the Recorder: “You don’t have to have read the previous ones to appreciate each story.

“But it does make the characters more enjoyable.”

Alternating between historical tales and murder mysteries, Peter has written a book a year for the past 11 years and is determined to publish his next, about the Gunpowder Plot, on November 5, 2017.

But all of Peter’s novels have it in common that they are set in east London or Essex.

“The area is so full of characters and it evokes so many memories of the past that I don’t have to look outside of the area for ideas,” he said.

“My characters are fictional but they tend to be composites of people I know.”

Deathbed Betrayal is published as a paperback and available in Swan Books, Upminster, or as an e-book online.

