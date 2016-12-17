Playlist: Actor Baxter Willoughby shares his top 10 all-time favourite songs

Baxter Willoughby Jane Willoughby

Budding young actor Baxter Willoughby is due to play a young Prince in a documentary next year.

Bruno Mars performing on stage during day two of the Wireless Festival at Perry Park, Birmingham. Bruno Mars performing on stage during day two of the Wireless Festival at Perry Park, Birmingham.

The 14-year-old, who attend Bower Park Academy, will appear in Autopsy on Channel 5.

Here, he shares his top 10 favourite songs and his reasons for picking them.

Rock With You - Michael Jackson

Tinie Tempah performs on stage during Capital FM's Monster Mash Up with Vodafone at The Eventim Apollo, London. Tinie Tempah performs on stage during Capital FM's Monster Mash Up with Vodafone at The Eventim Apollo, London.

I started performing at the age of seven, raising money for charity by playing Mini MJ and this is the song I always danced to.

24K Magic - Bruno Mars

I like most of his songs but I love this new track! The video is so awesome, it is filmed in Las Vegas and has such a cool vibe and love the fact he also directed the video.

Cold Cold Heart - Hank Williams

My grandad used to sing this song to me when I was very young whilst playing his guitar – great memories.

When the Bassline Drops - Craig David ft Big Narstie

I have met both of these artists and I just love this tune – great collaboration!

Frankincense and Myrrh - Coops

Very talented grime artist, Coops is one to watch! I was lucky enough to be in this video and played a very dark role of a boy who collects souls.

It’s My Birthday - Will.i.am ft Cody Wise

Everyone has a birthday and it’s the perfect song to celebrate with.

Not Letting Go - Tinie Tempah ft Jess Glynn

The video has a great 1980s vibe and I was lucky enough to be part of the music video and got to ride a retro Chopper bike.

See You Again - Wiz Khalifa

Great tribute to actor Paul Walker (Fast and Furious) – an awesome song.

New York - Jay Z ft Alicia Keys

You can’t help but sing along and having just visited New York, I like it even more!

Secret Love Song - Little Mix ft Jason Derulo

This just works! Jason Derulo’s vocals are magic with Little Mix and video was shot with style.

Send your playlist to laura.burnip@archant.co.uk to feature in the Romford Recorder and Havering Post