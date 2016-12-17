Playlist: Actor Baxter Willoughby shares his top 10 all-time favourite songs
15:00 13 November 2016
Jane Willoughby
Budding young actor Baxter Willoughby is due to play a young Prince in a documentary next year.
The 14-year-old, who attend Bower Park Academy, will appear in Autopsy on Channel 5.
Here, he shares his top 10 favourite songs and his reasons for picking them.
Rock With You - Michael Jackson
I started performing at the age of seven, raising money for charity by playing Mini MJ and this is the song I always danced to.
24K Magic - Bruno Mars
I like most of his songs but I love this new track! The video is so awesome, it is filmed in Las Vegas and has such a cool vibe and love the fact he also directed the video.
Cold Cold Heart - Hank Williams
My grandad used to sing this song to me when I was very young whilst playing his guitar – great memories.
When the Bassline Drops - Craig David ft Big Narstie
I have met both of these artists and I just love this tune – great collaboration!
Frankincense and Myrrh - Coops
Very talented grime artist, Coops is one to watch! I was lucky enough to be in this video and played a very dark role of a boy who collects souls.
It’s My Birthday - Will.i.am ft Cody Wise
Everyone has a birthday and it’s the perfect song to celebrate with.
Not Letting Go - Tinie Tempah ft Jess Glynn
The video has a great 1980s vibe and I was lucky enough to be part of the music video and got to ride a retro Chopper bike.
See You Again - Wiz Khalifa
Great tribute to actor Paul Walker (Fast and Furious) – an awesome song.
New York - Jay Z ft Alicia Keys
You can’t help but sing along and having just visited New York, I like it even more!
Secret Love Song - Little Mix ft Jason Derulo
This just works! Jason Derulo’s vocals are magic with Little Mix and video was shot with style.
Send your playlist to laura.burnip@archant.co.uk to feature in the Romford Recorder and Havering Post