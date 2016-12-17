Hornchurch X Factor contestant ‘humbled’ by local support

Mike Hough during his X Factor audition. Picture: Syco/Thames/Dymond. © Tom Dymond

A singer who wowed Simon Cowell and his fellow judges on the X Factor has been thanking local people for their support.

25-year-old Mike Hough, from Hornchurch, who first appeared on the ITV show in 2009, said it has all been ‘a little crazy’ since his appearance on the show last Saturday.

“It has been a little bit crazy,” said Mike. “My mum is so excited she’s been getting messages herself and had people stopping her in the street.

“I had to run to lakeside to grab something and there was a lot of people asking ‘were you on TV last night?’

“There was even one older guy in his 50s said he had to get a picture for his wife.”

However, despite his success so far in this year’s X Factor Mike credits the break he took from music for helping him improve after originally being rejected by Simon Cowell six years ago.

“I went to work for a bank and took a little break to find myself and grow up,” Mike said. “I don’t think I was aware of how tough the industry was.

“It is about determination because it is a super tough business to be in. Back in 2009 I was so much younger that I needed to find that thick skin and drive.”

After his break from the scene Mike has since enjoyed considerable success on the independent circuit, performing with the likes of JLS and finishing runner up to Adele in the UK R&B/Soul act category at the 2011 Mobo Awards.

Even with his success as a musician in recent years Mike wanted to bring his talents to a wider audience - and decided to sing one of his mum’s favourite songs, Ironic by Alanis Morisette, at the audition.

“My mum used to play it a lot growing up and I always loved the song. I think there was something crazy like 10,000 auditions but I was the only one to sing that song.

“I wanted to sing something that the judges would remember and I do love that song.”

Now through to the programme’s next round, called the six chair challenge, Mike hopes Hornchurch residents will continue to support him on his journey.

“Thank you for all the messages of support and all the people in the street that have stopped me - I’m grateful and really humbled by it all,” said Mike.

To check out some of Mike’s work visit, youtube.com/mikehoughmusic.