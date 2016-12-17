Search

Advanced search

Hornchurch X Factor contestant ‘humbled’ by local support

18:48 19 September 2016

Mike Hough during his X Factor audition. Picture: Syco/Thames/Dymond.

Mike Hough during his X Factor audition. Picture: Syco/Thames/Dymond.

© Tom Dymond

A singer who wowed Simon Cowell and his fellow judges on the X Factor has been thanking local people for their support.

Comment

25-year-old Mike Hough, from Hornchurch, who first appeared on the ITV show in 2009, said it has all been ‘a little crazy’ since his appearance on the show last Saturday.

“It has been a little bit crazy,” said Mike. “My mum is so excited she’s been getting messages herself and had people stopping her in the street.

“I had to run to lakeside to grab something and there was a lot of people asking ‘were you on TV last night?’

“There was even one older guy in his 50s said he had to get a picture for his wife.”

However, despite his success so far in this year’s X Factor Mike credits the break he took from music for helping him improve after originally being rejected by Simon Cowell six years ago.

“I went to work for a bank and took a little break to find myself and grow up,” Mike said. “I don’t think I was aware of how tough the industry was.

“It is about determination because it is a super tough business to be in. Back in 2009 I was so much younger that I needed to find that thick skin and drive.”

After his break from the scene Mike has since enjoyed considerable success on the independent circuit, performing with the likes of JLS and finishing runner up to Adele in the UK R&B/Soul act category at the 2011 Mobo Awards.

Even with his success as a musician in recent years Mike wanted to bring his talents to a wider audience - and decided to sing one of his mum’s favourite songs, Ironic by Alanis Morisette, at the audition.

“My mum used to play it a lot growing up and I always loved the song. I think there was something crazy like 10,000 auditions but I was the only one to sing that song.

“I wanted to sing something that the judges would remember and I do love that song.”

Now through to the programme’s next round, called the six chair challenge, Mike hopes Hornchurch residents will continue to support him on his journey.

“Thank you for all the messages of support and all the people in the street that have stopped me - I’m grateful and really humbled by it all,” said Mike.

To check out some of Mike’s work visit, youtube.com/mikehoughmusic.

Keywords: ITV

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Romford Recorder visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Romford Recorder staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Romford Recorder account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Latest Romford Entertainment Stories

Romford murder mystery book on trail of area’s stories

Saturday, December 17, 2016 Chloe Farand
Peter Larner's new book Deathbed Betrayal

An author and keen historian, who recently published his 11th novel, finds his inspiration in the stories and people of Havering.

Review: Queen’s Theatre pantomime Cinderella a ‘rich feast of glitter and girl power’

Wednesday, December 7, 2016 Ellena Cruse
Natasha Lewis and James Noar playing Cinderella and the Prince in Queen's Theatre's pantomime. Picture: Mark Sepple

A panto is not my first choice of entertainment and I usually get a headache when watching one from constantly rolling my eyes.

Romford dancer in running to replace Len Goodman as new Strictly judge

Thursday, December 1, 2016 Ann-Marie Abbasah
Gary Edwards presenting Dancing With The Stars All Access in America.

“At the end of the day it’s what the BBC wants,” said a top dancer who is in the running to become Strictly’s new judge when Len Goodman retires from the show.

Playlist: Actor Baxter Willoughby shares his top 10 all-time favourite songs

Sunday, November 13, 2016 Laura Burnip
Baxter Willoughby

Budding young actor Baxter Willoughby is due to play a young Prince in a documentary next year.

Book tells stories of Rainham and Wennington’s people and places

Sunday, November 13, 2016 Chloe Farand
Coral Jeffery and her new book Up the Road, Down the Line in front of Rainham War Memorial

An amateur historian, who has spent her life helping to preserve her neighbourhood, looks back at the stories of the last century, which shaped her community.

Video: Scientology singers The Jive Aces to swing in Romford for drug-free campaign

Friday, November 4, 2016 Chloe Farand
The Jive Aces

A swing band is returning to the streets where they started busking more than 25 years ago as part of a campaign to warn people about the dangers of drugs.

Partners in Crime review: Queen’s Theatre spy thriller has magic touch

Tuesday, November 1, 2016 Laura Burnip
Queen's Theatre Partners in Crime production shots

Intrigue, romance and plenty of 1920s glamour are just some of the highlights of the Queen’s Theatre’s latest offering.

Where to see fireworks in Havering for Guy Fawkes Night 2016

Monday, October 24, 2016 Laura Burnip
File photo dated 31/12/15 of fireworks as a call to restrict the use of fireworks to certain times of the year is due to be debated in Parliament.

Fireworks will be lighting up Havering’s skies next week – and we’ve rounded up some of the best events on offer in the borough this Guy Fawkes Night.

Newsletter Sign Up

Most read entertainment

Romford murder mystery book on trail of area’s stories

Peter Larner's new book Deathbed Betrayal

Panto fever at the Queen’s Theatre Hornchurch

The cast of Sleeping Beauty

Next Christmas shopping opening times

Next Christmas opening hours for the store in the Howard Centre, Welwyn Garden City

Essex Girl novel launched in Romford

Laura Ziepe and Danni Park-Dempsey at the launch of Essex Girls at the Brickyard Bar & Grill

Sleeping Beauty at Kenneth More Theatre, Ilford

Loraine Porter and Rikki Stone
HOT JOBS

Show Job Lists

News from your area

Brentwood News
Chafford Hundred
Gidea Park News
Harold Wood News
WW100

Click on the banner above for full coverage of the centenary commemorations of the outbreak of the First World War.

Competitions

Win £3,000 to spend on H&M vouchers

MyOffers H&M Competition

Who wouldn’t love the chance to go on a shopping spree. Imagine being able to walk into a shop and choose whatever your heart desires without having to worry about how much it costs.

Win a £3,333 Apple package

Kit yourself out and go Apple mad!

If you’re obsessed with Apple or just love a good gadget, this is a prize that will blow you away! An incredible £3,333 to spend on Apple goodies! How would you like to be the proud new owner of the Apple Watch?

Digital Edition

cover

Enjoy the
Romford Recorder
e-edition today

Subscribe

Education and Training

cover

Read the
Education and Training
e-edition today

Read Now