Where to see fireworks in Havering for Guy Fawkes Night 2016

File photo dated 31/12/15 of fireworks as a call to restrict the use of fireworks to certain times of the year is due to be debated in Parliament. PA Wire/PA Images

Fireworks will be lighting up Havering’s skies next week – and we’ve rounded up some of the best events on offer in the borough this Guy Fawkes Night.

WHERE: Romford & Gidea Park RFC, The Clubhouse, Crow Lane, Romford

WHEN: Friday November 4, 5pm till late

COST: Adults £8.50 Children/OAPs £5 Family ticket (2 adults 3 children) £20

CONTACT: 01708 700521

As well as a firework display there will be fairground rides, a DJ and refreshments.

WHERE: Nelmes Primary School, Wingletye Lane, Hornchurch

WHEN: Friday November 4, 6pm to 8pm

COST: Adults £6 Children £5 Family of four £20 (under threes Free). On the door, adults £7 Children £6 Family of four £24

CONTACT: nelmespta@hotmail.co.uk 07742 595 591

WHERE: Harold Wood Primary School, Recreation Avenue, Harold Wood.

WHEN: Friday November 4, 6.30pm to 8.30pm

COST: Adult £6, Child (4-16 years) £4 and threes & under go free. Wristband entry, bought in advance only.

Under 18s must be accompanied by an adult.

Live DJ playing, hot food/refreshments/glow sticks available to purchase.

CONTACT: For tickets email haroldwoodprimarysa@hotmail.com

WHERE: Maylands Golf Club, Colchester Road, Harold Park,

WHEN: Sunday November 6

Fireworks display event with rides, stalls, BBQ, hog roast, facepainter, bouncy castle and DJ.

COST: Tickets in advance: Adults £6.50 Children £3.50

Tickets on the door: Adults £8 Children £4

CONTACT: 01708 341 777 / maylands@maylandsgolf.com