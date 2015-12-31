Where to see fireworks in Havering for Guy Fawkes Night 2016
17:12 24 October 2016
PA Wire/PA Images
Fireworks will be lighting up Havering’s skies next week – and we’ve rounded up some of the best events on offer in the borough this Guy Fawkes Night.
WHERE: Romford & Gidea Park RFC, The Clubhouse, Crow Lane, Romford
WHEN: Friday November 4, 5pm till late
COST: Adults £8.50 Children/OAPs £5 Family ticket (2 adults 3 children) £20
CONTACT: 01708 700521
As well as a firework display there will be fairground rides, a DJ and refreshments.
WHERE: Nelmes Primary School, Wingletye Lane, Hornchurch
WHEN: Friday November 4, 6pm to 8pm
COST: Adults £6 Children £5 Family of four £20 (under threes Free). On the door, adults £7 Children £6 Family of four £24
CONTACT: nelmespta@hotmail.co.uk 07742 595 591
WHERE: Harold Wood Primary School, Recreation Avenue, Harold Wood.
WHEN: Friday November 4, 6.30pm to 8.30pm
COST: Adult £6, Child (4-16 years) £4 and threes & under go free. Wristband entry, bought in advance only.
Under 18s must be accompanied by an adult.
Live DJ playing, hot food/refreshments/glow sticks available to purchase.
CONTACT: For tickets email haroldwoodprimarysa@hotmail.com
WHERE: Maylands Golf Club, Colchester Road, Harold Park,
WHEN: Sunday November 6
Fireworks display event with rides, stalls, BBQ, hog roast, facepainter, bouncy castle and DJ.
COST: Tickets in advance: Adults £6.50 Children £3.50
Tickets on the door: Adults £8 Children £4
CONTACT: 01708 341 777 / maylands@maylandsgolf.com